Should You Invest in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLPX is $5.77, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for OLPX is 647.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for OLPX on May 23, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.36. However, the company has seen a -8.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Olaplex Stock Slides. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX’s stock has fallen by -8.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.53% and a quarterly drop of -34.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Olaplex Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -50.73% for the last 200 days.

OLPX Trading at -11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -34.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 26.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.