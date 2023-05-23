Should You Invest in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KMB is $140.33, which is -$1.08 below the current market price. The public float for KMB is 336.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for KMB on May 23, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 145.03. However, the company has seen a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Lower. The Earnings Outlook Disappointed.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB’s stock has fallen by -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly rise of 8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.68% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

KMB Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.49. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw 3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Cunningham Doug, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $145.48 back on May 02. After this action, Cunningham Doug now owns 0 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $218,798 using the latest closing price.

Drexler Andrew, the Vice President and Controller of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 7,970 shares at $145.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Drexler Andrew is holding 4,889 shares at $1,156,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 344.40, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.