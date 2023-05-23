Should You Invest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Now?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ESRT is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ESRT is $7.15, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 157.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.56% of that float. The average trading volume for ESRT on May 23, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.16 in relation to its previous close of 5.70. However, the company has experienced a 3.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT’s stock has risen by 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.61% and a quarterly drop of -23.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for ESRT’s stock, with a -16.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESRT Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw -12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.