Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SHAK is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SHAK is 37.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.01% of that float. The average trading volume of SHAK on May 23, 2023 was 903.05K shares.

SHAK) stock’s latest price update

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 66.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/14/23 that Activist Shareholder Plans Proxy Battle at Shake Shack

SHAK’s Market Performance

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has seen a -5.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.72% gain in the past month and a 20.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.40% for SHAK stock, with a simple moving average of 26.81% for the last 200 days.

SHAK Trading at 15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.07. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 60.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Koff Zach, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Koff Zach now owns 31,085 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Flug Jeffrey, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sale 1,864 shares at $60.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Flug Jeffrey is holding 6,983 shares at $111,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.