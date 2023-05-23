Service Corporation International (SCI): A Technical Analysis

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Service Corporation International (SCI) is $81.60, which is $19.89 above the current market price. The public float for SCI is 149.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCI on May 23, 2023 was 950.28K shares.

SCI) stock’s latest price update

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.67 in relation to previous closing price of 64.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCI’s Market Performance

Service Corporation International (SCI) has experienced a -2.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.18% drop in the past month, and a -10.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for SCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.66% for SCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.75% for the last 200 days.

SCI Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares sank -9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.58. In addition, Service Corporation International saw -8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from RYAN THOMAS L, who sale 33 shares at the price of $65.55 back on May 22. After this action, RYAN THOMAS L now owns 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $2,163 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS L, the President, CEO & Chairman of Service Corporation International, sale 62,417 shares at $65.54 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that RYAN THOMAS L is holding 962,409 shares at $4,090,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corporation International stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Service Corporation International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 264.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Service Corporation International (SCI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.