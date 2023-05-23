Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is $62.50, which is -$0.45 below the current market price. The public float for STX is 205.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STX on May 23, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 62.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Seagate Reports Surprise Loss as Big Customers Hold Back

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.57% gain in the past month and a -6.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for STX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.47% for STX’s stock, with a 3.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STX Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.33. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 19.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.62. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 5,225.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.12. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,677.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.