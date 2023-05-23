Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) is 78.11x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) is $46.30, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for RYAN is 96.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On May 23, 2023, RYAN’s average trading volume was 660.73K shares.

(RYAN) stock's latest price update

The stock of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) has decreased by -5.00 when compared to last closing price of 44.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RYAN’s Market Performance

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has experienced a -4.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.95% rise in the past month, and a -1.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for RYAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for RYAN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.18% for the last 200 days.

RYAN Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.55. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. saw 1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $44.08 back on May 18. After this action, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC now owns 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., valued at $1,101,998 using the latest closing price.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sale 25,000 shares at $43.63 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC is holding 0 shares at $1,090,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.71.

Based on Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 450.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 439.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.