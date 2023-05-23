Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 21.43, however, the company has experienced a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Hungry for a Bargain? Try These 3 Casual Dining Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is 17.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RUTH is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) is $21.50, which is -$2.17 below the current market price. The public float for RUTH is 31.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. On May 23, 2023, RUTH’s average trading volume was 970.38K shares.

RUTH’s Market Performance

RUTH’s stock has seen a 0.19% increase for the week, with a 30.85% rise in the past month and a 19.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for RUTH’s stock, with a 20.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RUTH Trading at 21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +34.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw 38.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.21 for the present operating margin

+21.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stands at +7.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.92. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH), the company’s capital structure generated 200.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 40.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.