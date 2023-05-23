REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has plunge by -3.72relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REE is $1.69, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for REE is 202.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for REE on May 23, 2023 was 544.19K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a 13.26% increase in the past week, with a 24.23% rise in the past month, and a -12.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for REE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.25% for REE stock, with a simple moving average of -34.47% for the last 200 days.

REE Trading at 15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +31.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3359. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.