Real-Time Update: The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen a -3.70% decrease in the past week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month, and a 3.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for AZEK’s stock, with a 14.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.46x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AZEK is $29.90, which is $5.45 above the current price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on May 23, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 24.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZEK Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.77. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, who sale 7,000,000 shares at the price of $24.36 back on May 16. After this action, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN now owns 7,325,990 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $170,520,000 using the latest closing price.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 7,000,000 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Ares Corporate Opportunities F is holding 7,326,090 shares at $170,520,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.