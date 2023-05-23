Real-Time Update: Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, CIEN stock has gone up by 2.61%, with a monthly decline of -2.79% and a quarterly plunge of -4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Ciena Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is $63.39, which is $17.54 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on May 23, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has increased by 1.47 when compared to last closing price of 44.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

CIEN Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.50. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Rothenstein David M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $43.50 back on May 15. After this action, Rothenstein David M now owns 240,975 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $152,250 using the latest closing price.

McFeely Scott, the SVP, Networking Platforms of Ciena Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $43.50 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that McFeely Scott is holding 98,230 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.