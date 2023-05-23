Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has plunged by -1.09 when compared to previous closing price of 25.75, but the company has seen a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is above average at 5.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is $25.79, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDN on May 23, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN’s stock has seen a 1.72% increase for the week, with a 8.89% rise in the past month and a 17.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Radian Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.05% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.32% for the last 200 days.

RDN Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.58. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 33.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Ray Eric, who sale 32,525 shares at the price of $25.67 back on May 19. After this action, Ray Eric now owns 60,878 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $834,887 using the latest closing price.

CULANG HOWARD BERNARD, the Non-Exec Chairman of the Board of Radian Group Inc., sale 12,975 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that CULANG HOWARD BERNARD is holding 8,050 shares at $337,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.