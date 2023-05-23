Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is above average at 89.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is $47.50, which is $6.62 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 81.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGNY on May 23, 2023 was 965.49K shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has jumped by 4.26 compared to previous close of 37.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY’s stock has risen by 7.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.75% and a quarterly rise of 22.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Progyny Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.81% for PGNY’s stock, with a 8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGNY Trading at 15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.14. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Anevski Peter, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Progyny Inc., sale 4,608 shares at $35.94 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Anevski Peter is holding 215,924 shares at $165,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.