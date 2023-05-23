Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.89 in relation to its previous close of 58.50. However, the company has experienced a 6.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is $75.60, which is $17.88 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 121.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. On May 23, 2023, PCOR’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR stock saw an increase of 6.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.66% and a quarterly increase of -11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for PCOR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

PCOR Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.87. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Durling Joy Driscoll, who sale 3,489 shares at the price of $58.40 back on May 18. After this action, Durling Joy Driscoll now owns 139,939 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $203,758 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 5,128 shares at $54.60 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,519,770 shares at $279,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -24.80, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.