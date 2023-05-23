Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDB) is 181.58x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XPDB is 28.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On May 23, 2023, XPDB’s average trading volume was 213.96K shares.

XPDB stock's latest price update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDB)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 10.35, however, the company has experienced a -0.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XPDB’s Market Performance

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDB) has experienced a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a 1.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.07% for XPDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for XPDB’s stock, with a 3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XPDB Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPDB fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPDB

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.