Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $7.68, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 262.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PL on May 23, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.82 in relation to its previous close of 4.19. However, the company has experienced a 4.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has risen by 4.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.10% and a quarterly drop of -7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.93% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -11.36% for the last 200 days.

PL Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on May 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 939,154 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $4,100 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 942,212 shares at $3,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.