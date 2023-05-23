Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.96.

The public float for PAYX is 321.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYX on May 23, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 108.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

PAYX’s Market Performance

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has experienced a 1.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.43% rise in the past month, and a -1.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for PAYX’s stock, with a -5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAYX Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.77. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Saunders-McClendon Karen E., who sale 215 shares at the price of $107.92 back on Apr 14. After this action, Saunders-McClendon Karen E. now owns 3,929 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $23,203 using the latest closing price.

Gibson John B, the President and CEO of Paychex Inc., sale 194 shares at $120.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Gibson John B is holding 52,792 shares at $23,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.