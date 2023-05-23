PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) has jumped by 0.77 compared to previous close of 28.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that CEO Who Quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in Layoff Email Apologizes

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is $35.00, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 82.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PD on May 23, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD’s stock has seen a -1.57% decrease for the week, with a -14.81% drop in the past month and a -1.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for PD’s stock, with a 6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PD Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.41. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Tejada Jennifer, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $29.06 back on May 09. After this action, Tejada Jennifer now owns 796,627 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $2,179,500 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of PagerDuty Inc., sale 2,082 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 227,158 shares at $62,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.