PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has plunged by -0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 71.75, but the company has seen a -1.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is above average at 13.16x. The 36-month beta value for PCAR is also noteworthy at 0.92.

The public float for PCAR is 515.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on May 23, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

The stock of PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has seen a -1.94% decrease in the past week, with a -2.41% drop in the past month, and a -3.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.83% for PCAR’s stock, with a 7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCAR Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.61. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from FEIGHT R PRESTON, who sale 46,523 shares at the price of $72.64 back on May 08. After this action, FEIGHT R PRESTON now owns 128,105 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $3,379,640 using the latest closing price.

BARKLEY MICHAEL T, the SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER of PACCAR Inc, sale 1 shares at $71.63 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BARKLEY MICHAEL T is holding 0 shares at $57 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.