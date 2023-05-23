Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) has decreased by -14.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONCR is $1.50, The public float for ONCR is 23.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of ONCR on May 23, 2023 was 61.82K shares.

ONCR’s Market Performance

ONCR stock saw a decrease of -10.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.65% for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.83% for ONCR’s stock, with a -54.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONCR Trading at -17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares sank -20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR fell by -10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3211. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Flynn James E, who sale 138,872 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Dec 30. After this action, Flynn James E now owns 284,697 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $37,495 using the latest closing price.

Flynn James E, the Possible Member of 10% Group of Oncorus Inc., sale 141,753 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Flynn James E is holding 299,917 shares at $36,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -46.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.