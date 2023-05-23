OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The average price recommended by analysts for OmniAb Inc. (OABI) is $10.13, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for OABI is 93.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On May 23, 2023, OABI’s average trading volume was 655.63K shares.

OABI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) has surged by 6.09 when compared to previous closing price of 4.02, but the company has seen a 11.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OABI’s Market Performance

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has seen a 11.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.17% gain in the past month and a 7.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for OABI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.99% for OABI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.62% for the last 200 days.

OABI Trading at 19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI rose by +11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, OmniAb Inc. saw 18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from HIGGINS JOHN L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.89 back on May 18. After this action, HIGGINS JOHN L now owns 2,462,686 shares of OmniAb Inc., valued at $194,500 using the latest closing price.

FOEHR MATTHEW W, the Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb Inc., purchase 440,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that FOEHR MATTHEW W is holding 2,438,414 shares at $1,496,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.11 for the present operating margin

+72.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OmniAb Inc. stands at -37.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.