Olo Inc. (OLO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Olo Inc. (OLO) has seen a -7.72% decrease in the past week, with a -12.58% drop in the past month, and a -13.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for OLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for OLO’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olo Inc. (OLO) is $9.83, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 101.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLO on May 23, 2023 was 873.16K shares.

OLO) stock’s latest price update

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.71 in relation to its previous close of 6.63. However, the company has experienced a -7.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Olo Stock Plunges as Restaurants Hold Back on Software for Ordering

OLO Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Glass Noah H., who sale 8,918 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Mar 06. After this action, Glass Noah H. now owns 310,880 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $69,537 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 8,580 shares at $7.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 353,004 shares at $66,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49.

Based on Olo Inc. (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Olo Inc. (OLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.