Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has seen a 16.03% increase in the past week, with a 16.77% gain in the past month, and a 19.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for OCUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.85% for OCUL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 56.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OCUL is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OCUL is $12.75, which is $5.51 above the current market price. The public float for OCUL is 76.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume for OCUL on May 23, 2023 was 971.30K shares.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s stock price has soared by 11.21 in relation to previous closing price of 6.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCUL Trading at 27.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +16.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw 157.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who sale 19,669 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Feb 06. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 446,281 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $83,397 using the latest closing price.

Notman Donald, the Chief Financial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., sale 6,476 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Notman Donald is holding 139,387 shares at $27,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.74 for the present operating margin

+91.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -137.95. The total capital return value is set at -63.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.37. Equity return is now at value -226.10, with -58.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 181.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.