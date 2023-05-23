NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NXPI is $198.71, which is $18.55 above the current price. The public float for NXPI is 258.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on May 23, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has jumped by 1.38 compared to previous close of 174.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/02/23 that NXP Bull Sees Opportunities Beyond Auto-Chip Sales

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI’s stock has risen by 5.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.45% and a quarterly drop of -2.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.14% for NXPI’s stock, with a 5.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXPI Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.49. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Wuamett Jennifer, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $166.52 back on May 05. After this action, Wuamett Jennifer now owns 30,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $2,497,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.