NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is $13.50, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for SMR is 36.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMR on May 23, 2023 was 569.06K shares.

SMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has increased by 5.46 when compared to last closing price of 7.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMR’s Market Performance

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has seen a -2.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.00% decline in the past month and a -21.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for SMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for SMR’s stock, with a -25.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMR Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw -20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Scott Clayton, who sale 7,138 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 17. After this action, Scott Clayton now owns 15,738 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $57,083 using the latest closing price.

Hopkins John Lawrence, the Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power Corporation, sale 4,919 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Hopkins John Lawrence is holding 38,987 shares at $39,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1948.45 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuScale Power Corporation stands at -219.54. The total capital return value is set at -97.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.69. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.