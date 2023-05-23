New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EDU is $54.08, which is $15.25 above the current price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on May 23, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has increased by 1.06 when compared to last closing price of 37.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has experienced a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.53% drop in the past month, and a -5.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.39% for EDU’s stock, with a 13.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.84. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.