NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock Experiences 6.20% Monthly Change

The stock of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has gone up by 3.68% for the week, with a 6.20% rise in the past month and a 1.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.04% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for NTAP’s stock, with a 1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTAP is $70.50, which is $3.2 above the current price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on May 23, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has increased by 1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 65.82. However, the company has seen a 3.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTAP Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.79. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $64.50 back on May 15. After this action, Kurian George now owns 147,064 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $145,125 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $63.49 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kurian George is holding 140,420 shares at $142,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.28. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 350.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.82. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.