Navigating the Volatility of Arrival’s (ARVL) Stock

In the past week, ARVL stock has gone up by 56.11%, with a monthly gain of 44.35% and a quarterly plunge of -80.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.72% for Arrival The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.41% for ARVL’s stock, with a -85.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arrival (ARVL) is $268.44, which is -$1.95 below the current market price. The public float for ARVL is 6.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARVL on May 23, 2023 was 452.53K shares.

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has increased by 35.83 when compared to last closing price of 2.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 56.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

ARVL Trading at -27.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.35%, as shares surge +41.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +56.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Arrival saw -56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arrival (ARVL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.