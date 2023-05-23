Navigating the Volatility of ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) Stock

In the past week, ACVA stock has gone up by 4.77%, with a monthly gain of 50.72% and a quarterly surge of 69.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for ACV Auctions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.60% for ACVA’s stock, with a 77.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is $17.58, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACVA on May 23, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 17.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACVA Trading at 34.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +44.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 116.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from ZERELLA WILLIAM, who sale 67,500 shares at the price of $16.25 back on May 16. After this action, ZERELLA WILLIAM now owns 333,567 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $1,096,875 using the latest closing price.

GOODMAN ROBERT P, the Director of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 238,643 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that GOODMAN ROBERT P is holding 276,550 shares at $3,818,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.