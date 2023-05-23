MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 10.96, however, the company has experienced a 0.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is above average at 32.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is $11.00, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGI on May 23, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

MGI’s Market Performance

The stock of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has seen a 0.18% increase in the past week, with a 7.87% rise in the past month, and a 1.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for MGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for MGI’s stock, with a 3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGI Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+43.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.