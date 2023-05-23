monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stock Sees a0.65 Increase

In the past week, MNDY stock has gone down by -1.34%, with a monthly gain of 15.68% and a quarterly surge of 2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for monday.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.65% for MNDY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is $184.19, which is $36.56 above the current market price. The public float for MNDY is 30.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.74% of that float. On May 23, 2023, MNDY’s average trading volume was 767.08K shares.

MNDY) stock’s latest price update

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 149.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Monday.com Earnings and Outlook Impress. The Stock Is Rising.

MNDY Trading at 13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.45. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw 23.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for monday.com Ltd. stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.