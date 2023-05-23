Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) is 27.87x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) is $10.45, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for MCW is 301.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 23, 2023, MCW’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MCW) stock’s latest price update

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.34 in relation to its previous close of 8.68. However, the company has experienced a -7.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCW’s Market Performance

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has experienced a -7.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.01% drop in the past month, and a -7.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for MCW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for MCW’s stock, with a -10.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCW Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Chimienti Mayra Idali, who sale 23,102 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Dec 07. After this action, Chimienti Mayra Idali now owns 0 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc., valued at $220,393 using the latest closing price.

Chimienti Mayra Idali, the Chief Operating Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $9.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Chimienti Mayra Idali is holding 281,540 shares at $190,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.