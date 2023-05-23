Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) has decreased by -12.13 when compared to last closing price of 3.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Meihua Stock Takes Off in Rare U.S. IPO of Chinese Company

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) is above average at 13.90x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MHUA is 11.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MHUA on May 23, 2023 was 121.25K shares.

MHUA’s Market Performance

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has seen a -19.70% decrease in the past week, with a -8.43% drop in the past month, and a -89.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.00% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for MHUA stock, with a simple moving average of -65.18% for the last 200 days.

MHUA Trading at -42.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.28%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA fell by -18.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -60.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+36.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at +6.04. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.