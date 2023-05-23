MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) by analysts is $33.75, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for MDU is 201.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of MDU was 1.02M shares.

MDU) stock’s latest price update

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 29.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU’s stock has risen by 1.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.13% and a quarterly drop of -4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for MDU Resources Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for MDU’s stock, with a -0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDU Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.08. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw -1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 89.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.21. Total debt to assets is 32.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.