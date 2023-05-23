Matador Resources Company (MTDR): A Technical Analysis

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is $69.57, which is $21.87 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on May 23, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has soared by 3.57 in relation to previous closing price of 45.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTDR’s Market Performance

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has experienced a 5.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.42% drop in the past month, and a -19.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for MTDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.68% for the last 200 days.

MTDR Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.25. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Foran Joseph Wm, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $42.40 back on May 04. After this action, Foran Joseph Wm now owns 175,468 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $84,800 using the latest closing price.

PARKER TIMOTHY E., the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 4,500 shares at $43.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that PARKER TIMOTHY E. is holding 71,636 shares at $195,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Company (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.