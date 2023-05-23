Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for MEGL is 7.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for MEGL on May 23, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

The stock price of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) has jumped by 9.84 compared to previous close of 1.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEGL’s Market Performance

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has experienced a 26.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 82.76% rise in the past month, and a 10.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.79% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.38% for MEGL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.36% for the last 200 days.

MEGL Trading at 28.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.70%, as shares surge +89.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +26.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9700. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw 64.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.