LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is above average at 9.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is $100.04, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for LYB is 254.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYB on May 23, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has plunged by -0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 90.89, but the company has seen a 0.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB’s stock has risen by 0.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly drop of -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for LYB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

LYB Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.79. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $98.99 back on Feb 07. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 47,600 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $989,901 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Anup, the SVP, Global Business Services of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 1,713 shares at $84.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Sharma Anup is holding 8,998 shares at $145,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.