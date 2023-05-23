Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$3.62 below the current market price. The public float for LFCR is 29.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of LFCR was 908.01K shares.

LFCR) stock’s latest price update

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR)’s stock price has plunge by 60.84relation to previous closing price of 5.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 90.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LFCR’s Market Performance

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has seen a 90.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 97.73% gain in the past month and a 44.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for LFCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 89.56% for LFCR’s stock, with a 21.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LFCR Trading at 110.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares surge +98.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR rose by +92.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. saw 33.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who purchase 345,260 shares at the price of $7.97 back on Nov 25. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 1,972,853 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., valued at $2,751,722 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc., purchase 282,486 shares at $7.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 2,438,180 shares at $2,251,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+27.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. stands at -34.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.82. Equity return is now at value -93.10, with -31.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR), the company’s capital structure generated 168.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.81. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.