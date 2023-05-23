Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 12.90. However, the company has seen a 7.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/04/23 that Energy CEO Is Fighting Climate Science

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is 4.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is $19.86, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 167.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On May 23, 2023, LBRT’s average trading volume was 2.93M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT’s stock has seen a 7.29% increase for the week, with a -2.31% drop in the past month and a -12.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for Liberty Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for LBRT’s stock, with a -10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRT Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.41. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw -18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 17,324 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Dec 02. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,120,015 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $278,743 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $16.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,137,339 shares at $815,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.