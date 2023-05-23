Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) by analysts is $12.00, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for KOD is 49.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of KOD was 412.54K shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.23 in relation to its previous close of 5.91. However, the company has experienced a 29.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Kodiak Stock Plunges 80% as Eye Drug Disappoints

KOD’s Market Performance

KOD’s stock has risen by 29.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.23% and a quarterly drop of -6.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for Kodiak Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.76% for KOD’s stock, with a -6.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KOD Trading at 34.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares surge +37.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD rose by +29.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc. saw -4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from BORGESON JOHN A., who sale 2,798 shares at the price of $7.02 back on Jun 17. After this action, BORGESON JOHN A. now owns 173,755 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc., valued at $19,642 using the latest closing price.

EHRLICH JASON, the of Kodiak Sciences Inc., sale 2,282 shares at $7.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that EHRLICH JASON is holding 56,920 shares at $16,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOD

Equity return is now at value -67.20, with -43.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.