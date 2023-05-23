Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRBP is 0.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRBP on May 23, 2023 was 325.57K shares.

KRBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) has increased by 2.93 when compared to last closing price of 4.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRBP’s Market Performance

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has experienced a 9.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.00% rise in the past month, and a 3.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.86% for KRBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.17% for KRBP’s stock, with a -37.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRBP Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares surge +18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.