Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) by analysts is $37.25, which is $10.6 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of KRC was 1.41M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) has jumped by 2.31 compared to previous close of 26.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRC’s Market Performance

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has experienced a 0.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.73% drop in the past month, and a -26.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for KRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for KRC’s stock, with a -30.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRC Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.90. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw -28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.