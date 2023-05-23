JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is above average at 17.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is $17.50, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for JBGS is 110.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBGS on May 23, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

JBGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) has increased by 1.05 when compared to last closing price of 15.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JBGS’s Market Performance

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has seen a 4.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.48% gain in the past month and a -15.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for JBGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for JBGS’s stock, with a -17.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBGS Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Banerjee Madhumita Moina, who sale 41,751 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 23. After this action, Banerjee Madhumita Moina now owns 0 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $757,363 using the latest closing price.

Paul David Peter, the Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 562 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Paul David Peter is holding 1,160 shares at $11,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.