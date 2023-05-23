International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) has decreased by -0.33 when compared to last closing price of 83.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that IFF Reaches Settlement Agreement With Carl Icahn

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is $113.73, which is $29.44 above the current market price. The public float for IFF is 254.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IFF on May 23, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF stock saw a decrease of -1.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.47% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.16% for IFF’s stock, with a -16.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IFF Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.12. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $86.35 back on May 11. After this action, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph now owns 9,093 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $170,282 using the latest closing price.

Fortanet Francisco, the EVP, Operations of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Fortanet Francisco is holding 17,237 shares at $1,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.