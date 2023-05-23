Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is $90.89, which is $46.96 above the current market price. The public float for NTLA is 75.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTLA on May 23, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

NTLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) has surged by 5.64 when compared to previous closing price of 42.02, but the company has seen a -2.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/16/22 that Crispr Gene-Editing Drugs Show Promise in Preliminary Study

NTLA’s Market Performance

NTLA’s stock has fallen by -2.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.52% and a quarterly rise of 18.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.94% for NTLA’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTLA Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.52. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Sepp-Lorenzino Laura, who sale 2,330 shares at the price of $38.48 back on Jan 05. After this action, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura now owns 17,629 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $89,659 using the latest closing price.

LEONARD JOHN M, the President and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,673 shares at $37.21 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that LEONARD JOHN M is holding 766,825 shares at $248,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-879.04 for the present operating margin

+85.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -909.78. The total capital return value is set at -36.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.63. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.57. Total debt to assets is 8.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.