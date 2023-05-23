Inpixon (INPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has increased by 0.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inpixon (INPX) is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 26.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on May 23, 2023 was 6.37M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stock saw a decrease of -12.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -48.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -79.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.56% for Inpixon (INPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.69% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -93.86% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -43.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares sank -43.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3107. In addition, Inpixon saw -86.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -227.80, with -105.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inpixon (INPX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.