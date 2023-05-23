Innovid Corp. (CTV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV)’s stock price has plunge by 1.93relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Innovid, an Adtech Company, Buys TVSquared for $160 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Innovid Corp. (CTV) is $2.28, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for CTV is 111.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On May 23, 2023, CTV’s average trading volume was 431.76K shares.

CTV’s Market Performance

The stock of Innovid Corp. (CTV) has seen a 8.27% increase in the past week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month, and a -49.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for CTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.84% for CTV stock, with a simple moving average of -56.04% for the last 200 days.

CTV Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9325. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -42.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Netter Zvika, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on May 19. After this action, Netter Zvika now owns 3,960,733 shares of Innovid Corp., valued at $96,840 using the latest closing price.

Netter Zvika, the Chief Executive Officer of Innovid Corp., sale 83,260 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Netter Zvika is holding 2,720,733 shares at $98,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

+71.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp. stands at -14.48. The total capital return value is set at -14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Innovid Corp. (CTV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.37. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Innovid Corp. (CTV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.