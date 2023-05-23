Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 59.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IR is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IR is $66.54, which is $5.53 above the current price. The public float for IR is 404.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on May 23, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR’s stock has seen a 1.37% increase for the week, with a 7.95% rise in the past month and a 5.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for Ingersoll Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for IR’s stock, with a 12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IR Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.87. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 102,856 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $57.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 119,480 shares at $4,300,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.