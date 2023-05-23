indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INDI is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INDI is $15.67, which is $6.56 above than the current price. The public float for INDI is 81.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.55% of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on May 23, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.82 in relation to its previous close of 8.86. However, the company has experienced a 12.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INDI’s Market Performance

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has experienced a 12.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.68% rise in the past month, and a -8.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for INDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.30% for INDI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.29% for the last 200 days.

INDI Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 56.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Aoki Ichiro, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on May 17. After this action, Aoki Ichiro now owns 6,341 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Aoki Ichiro, the President of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Aoki Ichiro is holding 6,341 shares at $811,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.39. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.18. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In summary, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.