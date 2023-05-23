Incyte Corporation’s (INCY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Incyte Corporation (INCY) has seen a -2.73% decrease in the past week, with a -13.67% drop in the past month, and a -17.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for INCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.52% for INCY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is above average at 44.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.

The public float for INCY is 218.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INCY on May 23, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

INCY) stock’s latest price update

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.29 in relation to its previous close of 63.57. However, the company has experienced a -2.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INCY Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.61. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw -19.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Pasquale Maria E, who sale 802 shares at the price of $84.06 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pasquale Maria E now owns 68,524 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $67,416 using the latest closing price.

Pasquale Maria E, the EVP & General Counsel of Incyte Corporation, sale 60,024 shares at $84.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Pasquale Maria E is holding 68,524 shares at $5,086,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Incyte Corporation (INCY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.